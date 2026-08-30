Cyprus demonstrates how advanced cartelisation erodes democratic resilience from within

In late August 2026, former President Nicos Anastasiades delivered an address over the state-run Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation that fundamentally unsettled the country’s political landscape.

Ostensibly arranged as an elder statesman’s defence of his decade-long tenure, the broadcast followed the submission of a 20-page legal rebuttal to the Independent Anti-Corruption Authority, which had been reviewing allegations of systemic graft detailed in Makarios Drousiotis’ investigative volume, Mafia State.

In his submission, Anastasiades contested the inquiry’s evidentiary standards and procedural integrity. Yet reducing this intervention to an exercise in legal self-defence misreads its primary objective. The broadcast functioned as an aggressive instrument of political discipline aimed squarely at the leadership of the Democratic Rally (Disy), with an eye on the 2028 presidential elections. The transactional model of party politics may have reached its structural limits.

The patriarch’s offensive

Anastasiades framed his intervention as the constructive advice of a veteran leader whose institutional concerns had been misconstrued as shadow-steering. Beneath this veneer lay a calculated effort to circumscribe the strategic autonomy of Disy’s contemporary leadership. By characterising internal party deliberations as unprincipled rivalries ahead of the 2028 presidential campaign, Anastasiades targeted party president Annita Demetriou and former leader Averof Neophytou.

Because Christodoulides’ path to reelection in 2028 relies on a fractured conservative electorate, preventing the emergence of a unified challenger is paramount. By invoking Disy’s traditional identity as the country’s natural governing party and demanding institutional deference over adversarial politics, Anastasiades sought to forestall a shift into active opposition.

The mechanics of state capture

The institutional degeneration of the Cypriot state over the past 15 years or so illustrates the theoretical framework advanced by political scientists Richard Katz and Peter Mair in their cartel party thesis.

In an uncorrupted parliamentary architecture, political parties operate as vital civic intermediaries, channelling societal preferences into competing programmatic platforms. Over time, progressing cartelisation causes parties to sever these foundational links to civil society, transforming into semi-bureaucratic appendages of the state apparatus. Survival in this regime no longer depends on policy differentiation or mass mobilisation; it hinges on state-provided subsidies, institutional collusion across party lines, and the colonisation of public regulatory bodies and semi-governmental organisations.

In Cyprus, this dynamic materialised as an entrenched system of state capture. This is the structural subordination of public institutions, regulatory bodies and sovereign assets to the collective survival and material enrichment of an elite political-financial cartel. Rather than operating as independent arbiters of the public interest, state entities and semi-governmental boards were systematically divided among establishment factions and coordinated private interests.

Empirical governance indicators compiled by the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute corroborate this institutional decline. Cyprus registers as a severe outlier within the European Union across the V-Dem Clientelism Index, Party Linkages indicators, and Legislative Corruption Indicator. While the Clientelism Index captures the pervasive reliance on targeted, particularistic material rewards rather than public goods, the Party Linkages data demonstrate that establishment machines mobilise voters almost exclusively through clientelist networks rather than cohesive policy programmes. Anastasiades served as the primary architect of this apparatus from 2013 to 2023, forging durable accommodations with traditional centrist power brokers in the Democratic Party (Diko) and the Movement for Social Democracy (Edek).

Structural scars

The practical consequence of this collusive model was the repeated deployment of sovereign assets and state balance sheets to insulate private commercial actors at public expense. The 2018 collapse and carve-up of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank exemplify this extraction. Decades of clientelist lending degraded the institution’s capital base, prompting the state to inject billions of euros in recapitalisation funds.

The administration subsequently executed a carve-up that transferred the bank’s solvent, performing assets to private commercial banking, while leaving taxpayers burdened with billions in non-performing debts. This manoeuvre was swiftly followed by the wholesale offloading of bad-debt portfolios to foreign distress funds under opaque regulatory supervision, exposing thousands of domestic borrowers to aggressive foreclosures.

Strategic public procurement mirrored this pattern of institutional subordination. The €500 million Vassiliko liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal projects is subject to formal criminal investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) for procurement fraud.

The governing paradox and the May 2026 realignment

The administration that assumed office in February 2023 institutionalised a deep structural contradiction at the core of the state. In that contest, Anastasiades fractured his own political base by quietly opposing the autonomous candidacy of Averof Neophytou to facilitate the election of Christodoulides. Lacking an organic parliamentary machine, the newly elected president co-opted the intermediate centrist bloc – Diko, Edek, and the Democratic Alignment (Dipa) – into his cabinet by distributing ministerial portfolios and administrative appointments, while placing prominent Disy figures in high-ranking administrative roles.

This transactional coalition created a split identity for Disy under Annita Demetriou. Officially occupying the opposition benches, Disy in practice functioned as the administration’s indispensable legislative partner. This arrangement imposed severe structural costs. The structural fragility of this arrangement collapsed in the May 2026 parliamentary elections. The electorate delivered an unequivocal repudiation of the co-opted centre: Edek and Dipa failed to meet the electoral threshold and lost all parliamentary representation, while Diko suffered substantial seat losses.

The limits of patriarchal rule

The trajectory of modern Cyprus underscores the internal limits of party cartelisation as a mechanism for durable governance. Anastasiades remains the dominant tactician of contemporary Cypriot politics, possessing an unmatched command of clientelist distribution and institutional leverage. Yet the architecture he engineered across a decade in the executive has destabilised the party system required to sustain it. By treating state institutions as instruments of transactional accommodation and engineering Disy’s fragmentation to preserve personal leverage, Anastasiades fractured the foundations of executive stability.

For the wider European Union, the Cypriot case demonstrates how advanced cartelisation erodes democratic resilience from within. While member-state institutions may formally maintain procedural and constitutional compliance, displacing programmatic representation with collusive clientelism breeds severe institutional fragility.

As the 2028 presidential contest approaches, Anastasiades may continue to deploy tactical assaults from state radio and television. Still, the transactional levers of the past can no longer contain the Republic’s fragmentation. The electorate and parliament have become too volatile, divided and disillusioned to be steered by elite backroom management alone.