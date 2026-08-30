Larnaca’s joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) on Sunday said it is “ready” to help the search-and-rescue operation launched in the north following the capsize of a passenger ferry off the coast of Kyrenia.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the JRCC contacted the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) to request “that it be conveyed to the Turkish Cypriot side that the Republic of Cyprus is ready, if necessary” to offer assistance “with the aeronautical search and rescue assets”.

The Cyprus News Agency also reported that President Nikos Christodoulides instructed his chief negotiator Menelaos Menelaou to “request that there be communication” with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, “precisely to make clear the Republic of Cyprus’ readiness to provide all possible assistance”.

“When human lives are in danger, we contribute with every available means. The Republic of Cyprus has the means, the operational capability, and, above all, the readiness to assist immediately,” a government official was quoted as having said.

The ferry had capsized shortly after leaving the new port of Kyrenia at around 12.10pm, having been en route to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

A total of 267 people – 259 passengers and eight crew – were on board. Turkish Cypriot Kyrenia mayor Murat Senkul confirmed at around 2.30pm that 159 had been successfully brought ashore, with efforts ongoing to rescue the other 108.

Later, Turkish ambassador in Nicosia Ali Murat Basceri said that there had been some “losses of life” as a result of the incident.