The Turkish Cypriot authorities on Sunday night announced a three-day mourning period to be observed in light of the sinking of a passenger ferry off the coast of Kyrenia earlier in the day, which has thus far caused eight confirmed deaths.

The mourning period will be observed between Monday and Wednesday.

The ferry had capsized with 259 passengers and eight crew onboard shortly after leaving the new port of Kyrenia at around 12.10pm, having been en route to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

As of 9pm, 241 people have been brought ashore alive, while 18 people remain unaccounted for, and eight people have been confirmed dead.

The ship’s captain and the seven other members of its crew have all been arrested.