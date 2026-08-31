Liverpool have signed France forward Bradley Barcola from European champions Paris St Germain on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the latest marquee addition to their frontline.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the 23-year-old had joined in a package worth around £120 million, with more than £100 million guaranteed.

“It took a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play,” Barcola told Liverpool’s website.