The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s next event is an evening of opera filled with lyrical passion, outstanding artistry and the thrilling anticipation of competition.

The finalists of the International Masterclass & Competition for Opera Singers, under the baton of maestro Yiorgos Kountouris, are set to take the stage of Pallas Theatre this Friday, September 25 at 8.30pm.

The concert marks the culmination of the International Masterclass & Competition for Opera Singers held by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra from September 20 to 25 in collaboration with the ARTE Music Academy.

The event brings together young opera artists, offering prestigious prizes and scholarships as well as opportunities for future collaboration with leading cultural organisations in Cyprus and abroad. At the same time, it creates valuable prospects for artistic development and professional exposure for the winners.

During the Masterclass, participants work under the guidance of Myron Michailidis, Conductor and Artistic Director of the CySO, as well as internationally renowned Cypriot baritone Kyros Patsalides.

Following a series of demanding evaluation rounds, eight finalists will be selected, who will shine on stage in concert with the CySO, presenting to the audience the culmination of their creative journey during the Competition.

The finalists will perform celebrated arias from operas by Mozart, Gluck, Donizetti, Rossini, Bellini, Verdi, Gounod, Massenet, Bizet, Puccini and other major composers, competing for one of the competition’s three top prizes. Wait until the very end as the winners will be announced at the concert finale.

Opera Evening

Concert with the finalists of the International Masterclass & Competition for Opera Singers. September 25. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy