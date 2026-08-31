A male moufflon was filmed drinking water as a fox cautiously approached it in a rare encounter captured by the game and fauna service.

The moufflon continued drinking without appearing remotely disturbed as the fox approached and investigated the area around it.

The footage shows the fox keeping its distance as it cautiously explores the area, while the moufflon remains rather focused on drinking.

Moufflon, the national animal of Cyprus, are a protected species and are primarily found in the hinterlands of Troodos.