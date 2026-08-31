Plans are underway for the immediate removal of the ships that were wrecked off Cape Greco during heavy storms on Saturday in addition to polluting substances and residues emitted from them, the deputy ministry of shipping said on Monday.

“These actions are deemed necessary to protect the marine environment from pollution, as well as to ensure the safety of human life at sea and navigation in the region,” the ministry said.

It expressed its condolences to the family of Dimis Mavroupoulous, who had died on his boat Perla Bianca and said that a relevant maritime safety investigation regarding the sinking of the vessel is being carried out in cooperation with the police.

A second investigation into the sinking of a second boat, the Petsas I will be carried out by the maritime accidents and incidents investigation committee.