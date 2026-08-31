Cyprus recorded ten times the normal rainfall for the month in August, the met office said on Monday.

It said average rainfall in the Republic reached 30 millimetres, while the normal average for the month amounts to 2.9mm, marking a 1034 per cent increase, with 22.5 millimetres recorded in the last three days.

The largest amount was recorded in Platania with 83.9mm, up from 12.8mm, recording an increase of 655 per cent compared to the normal for the month.

The largest share of increase for the month was recorded in Frenaros, 27.3mm, 27,300 per cent, and Xylotymbou, 40mm, 20,000 per cent with rainfall exceeding 200 times the normal for the month.

With the exception of Pano Panayia, where no rainfall was recorded, and Paphos airport, where the normal seasonal level of 0.2mm was seen, all met department stations far exceeded the normal rainfall for the month.

From October 1, 2025 to the end of August 2026, rainfall reached 608.3mm, 122 per cent of normal for the corresponding period, with all stations nationwide exceeding 100 per cent of the normal.