One body has been recovered following flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend and recovery operations were underway for a second body on Monday, the National Park Service told Reuters.

Heavy rainfall brought surging waters through the canyon on Saturday, destroying trails and footbridges, damaging infrastructure that carries water for use throughout the park, and forcing 62 hikers to be evacuated by helicopter by Sunday morning, according to the NPS.

Park officials reported on Sunday that the body of a 46-year-old man had been found. In a post on X, the NPS said “more than 20 individuals” might be missing or unaccounted for and sought information from the public about any hikers who might have been in the path of the raging waters.

In response to questions from Reuters on Monday, the NPS confirmed the existence of the second body but did not offer more details about the victim or provide an updated count of the missing.

With additional thunderstorms expected early this week and stringent water-use restrictions in place, the South Rim of the park remained open during the day on Monday but overnight accommodations and other concessions were closed.

Several hiking and lodging areas affected by the floods remained fully shuttered on Monday. The NPS asked that visitors remain away from the closed areas while search-and-recovery operations continue.