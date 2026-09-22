Artificial intelligence is accelerating both cyber attacks and the discovery of new cyber risks, leaving organisations with less time to respond, Visa’s Cyprus country manager Michael Ioannides said as the payments group expands its cybersecurity tools and advisory services.

“As AI accelerates both cyber attacks and the discovery of new cybersecurity risks, organisations need a clear view of the threats, but also practical actions that speed up their response,” Ioannides said in a story by Politis.

The company’s upgraded cybersecurity advisory services, he added, “combine the findings from Project Glasswing, VVAH’s open-source tools and our deep expertise in payments in Europe”.

“In this way, we help organisations focus on the most critical risks, strengthen their response capabilities and their resilience, so they can respond to an ever-evolving threat environment shaped by artificial intelligence,” he said.

Visa announced enhancements to its cybersecurity portfolio aimed at helping organisations identify and fix vulnerabilities more effectively.

The company is unveiling the next evolution of the Visa Vulnerability Agentic Harness (VVAH), its open-source, model-agnostic framework, which is designed to help organisations significantly reduce the Mean Time to Adapt (MTTA), the time between the discovery and resolution of attack paths.

According to Visa, some resolutions can now be reduced from weeks to hours.

At the same time, Visa is expanding its Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) Cybersecurity Advisory Practice, introducing new services designed to help clients assess risk, prioritise remediation efforts and strengthen resilience as the threat environment continues to evolve.

“AI is compressing the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation, which means defenders need a faster, more reliable path to action,” said Rajat Taneja, President, Technology, Visa.

By advancing VVAH and expanding its cybersecurity advisory capabilities, he said, Visa was “helping organisations move from insight to validated remediation while strengthening resilience in an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape”.

VVAH was originally released following Visa’s participation in Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, its frontier AI cybersecurity initiative.

The framework demonstrated how AI can help security teams uncover vulnerabilities, assess exploitability and generate structured findings. The latest release now extends that workflow beyond discovery and into remediation and validation.

Among the main enhancements is closed-loop remediation, where structured feedback helps teams refine fixes that fail validation without having to restart the process.

Organisations also have greater flexibility over the AI models they use. They can now deploy approved Anthropic and OpenAI models, alongside other AI models, through configuration rather than code changes.

In addition, optional real-time progress views are intended to provide greater transparency into long-running scans and remediation workflows.

Taken together, the framework is designed to help organisations discover, triage, remediate and validate vulnerabilities within a single structured workflow.

Alongside the technology, Visa Consulting & Analytics is introducing three new cybersecurity advisory services drawing on the company’s experience in AI-powered security.

The first, AI Cyber Leadership Education, includes executive workshops, training and Visa University certification courses led by Visa’s AI and cybersecurity specialists.

These programmes share lessons from Visa’s experience with frontier AI cybersecurity and are intended to help business leaders prepare for an increasingly AI-driven threat environment.

The second, the VVAH-Informed Cybersecurity Maturity Assessment, helps organisations apply the framework to identify and evaluate potential vulnerabilities, understand areas of risk and prioritise remediation efforts.

Meanwhile, the VVAH Cyber Risk Prioritisation and Roadmap provides strategic guidance to help organisations evaluate findings, decide which remediation efforts should come first and develop a longer-term cyber risk management roadmap.

The expansion comes as VVAH gains wider use within the cybersecurity community.

Since its open-source release in June 2026, the framework has been downloaded by tens of thousands of developers around the world, according to Visa, reflecting growing interest in practical AI-powered vulnerability management.

Visa has also joined wider industry initiatives aimed at supporting safe, secure and open practices as frontier AI continues to develop.

As part of NVIDIA’s Open Secure AI Alliance, Visa is contributing VVAH as a model-agnostic framework. Meanwhile, through IBM and Red Hat’s Project Lightwell, the company is working with other organisations to help improve the security of open-source software.