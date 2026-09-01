The cabinet is expected to introduce sailing bans based on weather conditions and the size of vessels, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said on Tuesday following the sinking of two vessels during rough seas off Cape Greco at the weekend.

The measure will remain in force until legislation establishing the coastguard is passed by parliament.

The announcement was the result of a meeting at the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) attended by Fitiris, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis, Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and others.

The meeting focused on maritime safety and measures to protect people during dangerous weather conditions in the wake of Saturday’s incident at Cape Greco.

Police and the deputy shipping ministry are jointly investigating the death of 76-year-old Dimis Mavropoulos, who was on one of the ships that sank, the Perla Bianca. His daughter and 57-year-old partner were rescued from the vessel during a JRCC operation.

Fitiris said the incident had prompted the relevant ministers to examine what could be done during the transitional period before the coastguard becomes fully operational.

The cabinet has already approved the creation of the coastguard, which Fitiris said was intended to establish “unified coordination for all maritime activities”.

“Today there is a fragmentation of responsibilities which we have identified for the past 60 years,” he said, adding that this was why the government decided in March to establish the coastguard.

The relevant bill is currently undergoing legal vetting and will then be sent to parliament, where the government will seek to have it passed as a priority.

On Sunday, the met office said that it did not have the authority to prevent vessels heading out to sea in rough weather.

“The incident exposed a number of gaps in the current system, which we will address during the transitional period through a series of decisions taken today,” Fitiris said.

“Specifically, a decision will be issued by the cabinet, hopefully tomorrow, concerning a ban on sailing depending on weather conditions.”

He said the measure would clarify that there would be consequences for those who violated the restrictions and would remain in effect until the coastguard legislation was passed.

The coastguard bill itself provides for penalties against those who violate decrees issued under the legislation, he added.

Referring to Saturday’s rescue operation, Fitiris said it had been coordinated by the JRCC and involved “great risk for the helicopters, and we must recognise that”.

“Perhaps the worst was averted. The situation was extremely difficult, with those three vessels close to the rocks. Two were lost,” he said.

Five people were rescued.

“We hope and believe that we will make this a reality, so that such an incident does not happen again,” he said, adding that this would also require cooperation from the public and vessel owners.