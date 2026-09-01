September begins with a new exhibition that arrives to enrich Limassol’s art scene. The Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki presents Nikos Kouroussis: labyrinths this Friday, September 4, a survey exhibition dedicated to the diverse practice of the artist.

Bringing together painting, video, functional sculpture, installations, archival material and film footage, the exhibition traces recurring imagery, ideas, media and processes that have shaped Kouroussis’ work across different periods and forms.

Running until October 4, the temporary exhibition also includes a rich parallel events programme with workshops, guided tours and a book launch.

labyrinths takes its title from a body of Kouroussis’ work, while also proposing the labyrinth as a narrative approach: not chronologically, but through associations, returns, encounters and reassemblages. Rather than following a linear narrative, the exhibition unfolds through thematic cycles and archival traces, allowing different moments of the artist’s work to meet and resonate with one another.

At its core is Kouroussis’ sustained interest in sculptural forms and space, imagery and technologies. His practice developed through a period of profound transformation, one in which new digital technologies became increasingly present in artistic creation and experimentation.

Alongside these explorations, painting, installations and public artworks remained vital languages to which the artist continuously returned. The exhibition brings these trajectories into proximity, revealing a practice shaped by movement between the material and the digital, the image and its transformation, memory and presence.

A series of drawings dating from 1962-94, together with clippings, archival material and works spanning several decades, forms a constellation of recurring motifs. Among these are emblematic works from labyrinth (1970-), rainbow (1974-), metamorphosis (1986-), Icarus (1987-), and functional sculpture (1985-). These works are presented alongside a new commission that recreates a labyrinth work from 1970, bringing an earlier gesture into the present.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a weekly parallel programme exploring aspects of the artist’s practice. During the opening event the catalogue raisonné launch will take place with the AG Leventis Foundation director Loukia Loizou Hadjigavriel at 6pm and a welcoming speech at 7pm by Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis.

On September 11, there will be a walkthrough of Kouroussis’ scenographic work at the Cyprus Theatre Museum at 6pm, on September 16 a creative workshop for teenagers and adults will take place at 6pm (with a €10 participation fee), while on September 19, a walkthrough the Nikos Kouroussis Foundation Museum and Sculpture Park in Mitsero will take place.

A day later, the curatorial team (Marina Christodoulidou, Christina Lambrou) will offer a tour of the exhibition at 11am and at 5pm, before the exhibition book launch and discussion on September 30 at 6pm.

This homonymous publication is published by Armida Books and the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki, and includes eight pamphlets, offering visual material and insights into facets of Kouroussis’ life and work.

The final parallel event of the exhibition is set for Saturday, October 3, with more walkthroughs and creative workshops for children at 11am and 5pm.

Nikos Kouroussis: labyrinths

Exhibition and parallel events. September 4 – October 4. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre – Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Opening: 6pm-10pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am–8pm. Sunday: 10am–6pm. Free admission. [email protected]. Tel: 25-367700