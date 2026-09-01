Tensions were raised once again at the new port of Kyrenia on Tuesday morning, with scuffles breaking out between the police and the families of the 20 people who remain unaccounted for two days after a passenger ferry sank off Cyprus’ northern coast when Turkish ambassador in Nicosia Ali Murat Basceri returned to the port.

Basceri had been booed by the families when he left the port’s crisis desk, which was set up at an adjacent building belonging to the Turkish Cypriot security forces, on Monday, and his return was greeted by protests from those who were waiting for news of their loved ones’ fate for a third consecutive day.

One man stood in front of the security forces building’s entrance gate, demanding that Basceri exit his vehicle and speak directly to those who were waiting, and was wrestled out of the way by the police.

As he was being pulled from the road, other members of the families joined him, prompting more police officers to descend on a growing ruck of people outside the gate.

Eventually, the force of the officers managed to make enough room for Basceri’s car to make it beyond the security gate, but the scuffle continued for a minute thereafter, with the families continuing to attempt to reach Basceri.

Shortly afterwards, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman’s vehicle arrived on the scene, with the police on that occasion forming a line in front of the gate ahead of time.

Erhurman’s arrival was greeted with a mixed response, with a smattering of applause from some sections of the groups of those waiting being accompanied by a chorus of boos from others.