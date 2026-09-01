Four confirmed cases of West Nile virus have been recorded in Cyprus this summer, with two further cases classified as probable and under investigation, the health ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Health ministry deputy director Elizavet Constantinou said the situation is “under control”, saying the number of confirmed cases had not resulted in a significant increase in hospitalisations.

The two probable cases require further laboratory testing to determine whether they meet the definition of a West Nile virus infection.

Constantinou said the confirmed cases were considered imported and confirmed that the virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito rather than directly between people.

The ministry has increased its response measures, with health teams carrying out spraying in areas where mosquito outbreaks are identified.

Doctors have also received updated guidance on the symptoms and laboratory tests used to identify the virus, while teams handling blood samples have been informed of the situation.

Constantinou urged residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, particularly in areas where water is present.

She urged greater precautions for the elderly and other vulnerable groups, who face a higher risk of serious illness.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms.

Constantinou said around 80 per cent or more of infections are asymptomatic, while only a small proportion develop into more serious illness.

A previous confirmed case involved a 74-year-old man who was treated in intensive care at Nicosia general hospital after developing encephalitis.

Health officials said at the time he had no recent travel history.

West Nile virus is primarily transmitted when mosquitoes become infected after feeding on infected birds and subsequently bite humans.

The virus has been monitored in Cyprus since 2016, with cases generally remaining sporadic.

There were 24 cases in 2019 and nine in 2023, while no cases were recorded in 2020, 2021 or 2025.

Constantinou said the ministry remained on alert and was taking the necessary measures.

“There is no reason for concern,” she stressed.