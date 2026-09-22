The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens welcomed its first, first year students at its Cyprus branch in Nicosia on Monday, marking the start of the 2026 to 2027 academic year.

The university said the opening marked an important step in strengthening academic links between Greece and Cyprus and expanding its international presence.

Rector Gerasimos Siassos welcomed the new students and congratulated them on gaining admission.

Nicosia Mayor Charalambos Prountzos also welcomed the students and said the city would support them during their studies.

Professor P Lagiou, Dean of the School of Health Sciences, along with senior academics from the Medical School and Department of Primary Education, also addressed students.

The Medical School held a traditional white coat ceremony for its first-year students, symbolising their entry into medical training and commitment to professionalism and patient care.

Students from the Department of Primary Education also participated in the opening events, meeting university administrators and faculty.

The university announced that classes have started for the Medical School and Department of Primary Education, while the Department of Psychology, School of Economics, and Department of Nursing will begin next week.

The Cyprus branch features modern facilities and diverse study programmes, positioning itself as a regional hub for higher education and research.