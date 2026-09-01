Leptos Estates, the Leading Property development company in Cyprus, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® following the Trust Index™ employee survey.

This significant achievement is a testament to the company’s commitment towards creating a working environment based on trust, respect, collaboration and the continuous development of its people. At the same time, it confirms the value Leptos Estates places on creating a strong company culture that encourages teamwork, professional development and employee engagement.

In a statement, the Managing Director of Great Place to Work® Cyprus, Mr Kyriakos Iakovidis, said:

“Leptos Estates’ certification as a Great Place to Work® is a significant recognition of the company’s commitment and dedication in creating a working environment where people feel valued, supported and empowered to grow. Organisations that invest in their people establish a strong foundation for sustainable growth and success. This distinction reaffirms the importance Leptos Estates places on fostering a culture of trust, respect and collaboration.”

Speaking on behalf of Leptos Estates, the company’s Managing Director, Mr Paris Gabriel, stated:

“Leptos Estates’ certification as a Great Place to Work® is a particularly significant milestone for us, because it comes from our own people and reflects their experience within the company. For us, a truly good working environment is not created solely through policies and practices, but through the trust, respect and collaboration that we foster every day.”

Leptos Estates has a proud history spanning more than 65 years, and behind this legacy are the people who have been with us throughout the years. The knowledge, experience, and teamwork of our people are a key part of our continued strength and growth. We are particularly pleased that our progress to date has received this significant acknowledgement and believe that our contribution will further develop the company’s culture as we continue to listen, evolve, and improve the working environment within our organisation, so that every employee can feel valued, part of the team, and that they have the opportunity to progress.

Being certified as a Great Place to Work® is a significant milestone in our journey, and it helps us further strengthen the culture that has brought us this far. With this philosophy, we will continue to build the future of Leptos Estates together with our people.

About Leptos Estates:

Leptos Estates, a member of the Leptos Group, is the leading property developer across Cyprus and Greece, with over 65 years of experience, more than 350 completed projects, 25,000+ homes delivered, a global network of offices & partners in more than 75 countries, and a 5-million-sqm landbank of prime development land. We specialize in real estate developments, offering a range of high-quality residential, commercial and investment properties.