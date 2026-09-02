A special event dedicated to Armenian culture, music and art and its connections to Cyprus is coming up later this month as the Armenian embassy organises the Armenian Cultural Gala.

The Strovolos Municipal Theatre in Nicosia hosts the event on September 24, where unique performances that highlight many facets of Armenian culture will be presented to Cyprus audiences. The gala also acts a cultural bridge between Armenia and Cyprus and honours the historic ties between the two nations.

Doors open at 6.30pm, when guests will step into a welcome filled with Armenian warmth, traditional sweets and drinks, a photo zone, and an exclusive Pop-Up Shop featuring unique event souvenirs.

The live show will commence at 7pm featuring two of Armenia’s outstanding contemporary acts, bringing together timeless legacy and a bold new musical vision. Armenian artists will present transformed traditions with contemporary energy.

Taking the stage is The Komitas Project, a musical show dedicated to the rich heritage of Armenian music, which was created by the famous composer Arthur Grigoryan to protect and celebrate the legacy of the legendary Komitas Vardapet, who saved traditional Armenian folk music for future generations.

Directed by Hrach Keshishyan, this new version honours the work of both great masters. With a fresh cast, the show beautifully mixes old folk traditions with modern sounds, keeping this important cultural heritage alive today. The show is presented by the State Song Theater of Armenia, founded in 1994.

Then, the Yerevan State Pantomime Theatre will connect ancient history and groundbreaking modern movement in one performance. Choreographed by the visionary Rima Pipoyan, this performance transforms a legendary Armenian symbol, the traditional rug, into raw, contemporary energy.

On stage, five brilliant female dancers symbolise the five primary colours of the traditional Armenian carpet. Together, they become the living threads of a forgotten masterpiece that has travelled through centuries and borders. Through powerful modern choreography, an evocative soundtrack by Hayk Karoyi, and stunning costumes, they show that heritage lives on.

Armenian Cultural Gala

Armenian artists present captivating performances that highlight tradition and contemporaneity. Presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the Republic of Cyprus. September 24. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6.30pm. www.armeniangala.com