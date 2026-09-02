The cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to existing legislation allowing authorities to prohibit vessels from leaving the Republic and require them to move to a safe shelter or port, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanoli said.

The measures are intended to serve as an interim step pending the establishment of a coastguard. At present Cyprus has a marine police force, but no coastguard.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris had previously said that the sinking of two vessels during rough seas off Cape Greco at the weekend had prompted the relevant ministers to examine what could be done during the transitional period before the coastguard becomes fully operational.

Police and the deputy shipping ministry are jointly investigating the death of 76-year-old Dimis Mavropoulos, who was on one of the ships that sank, the Perla Bianca. His daughter and 57-year-old partner were rescued from the vessel during a JRCC operation.

Hadjimanoli said the cabinet had also approved the creation of an anchorage committee, to be chaired by the shipping deputy ministry and include all relevant state and other services.

The committee will examine issues concerning safety at anchorages, conditions governing the presence of vessels and the collection and proper management of waste.

Its aim, Hadjimanoli said, is to establish unified coordination between state services operating at sea, with clearly defined responsibilities.

According to information, the committee will include representatives of the Cyprus Ports Authority, the environment department, fisheries department, port and marine police and local authorities.

The process for establishing the committee is expected to move forward immediately.

Cyprus is to establish a coast guard service after the cabinet approved Fitiris’ proposal in March aiming to bring together six state agencies that currently handle maritime affairs across separate ministries. The coast guard’s headquarters will be at the Evangelos Florakis naval base at Mari