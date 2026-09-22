Five former politicians and officials will have their police guards withdrawn from October 5, the justice ministry announced on Tuesday.

The decision affects three former House presidents, Yiannakis Omirou, Demetris Syllouris and Marios Garoyian, each of whom will lose the two police officers currently assigned to them.

It also affects the widows of two former presidents, Elsi Christofias and Androulla Vassiliou, the latter of which has already returned her assigned driver to police headquarters.

The ministry said the removal of protection follows an updated risk assessment carried out by police, under which “there are no reasons to continue the permanent guarding” of the five individuals.

It stressed that the decision “is based solely on the risk assessment and is not related to the official’s status or institutional background.”

Former president keeps 12 guards

Former President Nicos Anastasiades, who currently has some 12 police officers assigned to him, will see changes to his arrangements from January, when the static guard posted at his Limassol residence will be replaced by CCTV cameras.

His escort of six police officers will be maintained, and his residence will continue to be guarded by a further six officers.

The overhaul of police protection arrangements began in June, when Fitiris instructed the police security committee to reassess protection for political and state officials following May’s parliamentary elections.

Under the new system, the cabinet no longer decides who receives police guards, after a legal service opinion found that responsibility for assessing security risks rests with the police rather than government.

Risk assessments are now to be carried out every six months, or sooner where circumstances require.

The justice ministry said a practice had developed since the 1970s under which cabinet approved protection for political figures and state officials, despite no specific legal provision establishing that procedure.

Under the revised process, the police security committee assesses the risk faced by each individual and determines the necessary measures, with its findings submitted directly to the justice minister without requiring cabinet approval.

Current risks under assessment

“All current guards and protection measures are being reassessed and will be adapted to the estimated level of risk,” the ministry said.

“Where the need for guarding is not documented, it will be terminated or changed accordingly.”

Those currently receiving police protection also include House president Annita Demetriou with 10 officers, Akel secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou with four and Diko leader Nikolas Papadopoulos with three.

Elam leader Christos Christou and Archbishop Georgios also have had two officers assigned to them.

Three officers previously assigned to former Edek president Nikos Anastasiou were withdrawn after he resigned and his party failed to win parliamentary representation in the May election.

At the same time, the entry of both Alma and Direct Democracy into the House created new protection requirements, with their leaders, Odysseas Michaelides and Fidias Panayiotou, each assigned two officers who will also act as drivers.

An audit office report published in 2023 found that protection arrangements appeared to correspond closely with the electoral strength of political parties rather than with individual security needs.