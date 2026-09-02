The cabinet approved three new permanent desalination plants on Wednesday to address water shortages and reduce the country’s dependence on reserves in the reservoirs.

The plants will be based in Dhekelia, Ayia Thekla and Polis Chrysochous.

The Dhekelia plant will have a capacity of 80,000 cubic metres of water per day, the plant at Ayia Thekla will produce some 30,000 cubic metres and the unit at Polis Chrysochous 10,000 cubic metres per day.

The three plants will be developed alongside the permanent desalination plant planned for Limassol, which will have a daily capacity of 60,000 cubic metres.

Together, the four plants will have a projected capacity of 180,000 cubic metres per day.

The decision follows a reassessment on desalination projects that have stalled since 2024.

The government has been increasing desalination capacity as low rainfall and depleted reservoirs have placed pressure on Cyprus’ water supply.

The cabinet also cancelled plans for a mobile desalination unit in Ayia Napa, having been replaced by the permanent plant at Ayia Thekla.

Plans for a floating desalination unit in Yermasoyia have been postponed, with its necessity will be reconsidered at a later stage based on demand, available reserves and the financial cost.

The cabinet also agreed in principle to a longer-term desalination plan extending to 2050.

The water development department (WDD) will prepare a strategic study examining the viability of desalination projects, including a scenario in which the entirety of Cyprus’ water needs could be met through desalinated water.