President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday expressed the state’s condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in two separate tragedies last weekend, including the deadly shipwreck off Kyrenia.

Speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace, Christodoulides referred to the death of businessman Dimi Mavropoulos who lost his life on Saturday during severe weather off Cape Greco when his boat sank, and the loss of life in the sunken Kyrenia ferry.

According to figures, 20 people are still missing and eight people have so far been confirmed to have died as a result of the ferry accident.

“I want to make reference to the previous week, when we witnessed two tragic events. One in free Famagusta, with the unjust loss of one of our compatriots, and in occupied Kyrenia with the tragedy, the deadly shipwreck,” he said.

“In human tragedies, in the loss of human life, the pain is the same,” Christodoulides added.

Before beginning the cabinet meeting, he expressed “the warmest condolences” on behalf of the state and the Republic of Cyprus to the families and loved ones of those who died.