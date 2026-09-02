Coral Cyprus stands by FRTUCY, after team's success at Formula Student Romania 2026

Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) congratulates the University of Cyprus Formula Racing Team (FRTUCY) on its significant international success at Formula Student Romania 2026, where it secured second place overall, achieving one of the most important distinctions in the team’s history. The achievement holds particular significance for Coral Cyprus, which continues its collaboration with and support for the University of Cyprus student team, actively investing in innovation and the development of young talent.

With “Odyssey”, their single-seater racing car, designed, developed and built by the team members themselves, FRTUCY delivered outstanding performances across the competition’s demanding challenges. Specifically, the team secured second place in the Acceleration, Skidpad, Autocross and Endurance category, as well as second place in the Design Event category. In additional categories, it achieved third place in Fuel Efficiency, fifth place in Cost & Manufacturing and sixth place in the Business Presentation.

FRTUCY was established in 2019 and today consists of more than 50 members from different academic disciplines at the University of Cyprus. Through Formula Student, students are challenged to turn theoretical knowledge into practice by taking responsibility for the design, construction, testing and continuous development of a real single-seater racing car. At the same time, they develop skills in teamwork, complex problem-solving, project management and entrepreneurial thinking.

The collaboration between Coral Cyprus and FRTUCY, which was announced in 2024 and continues to this day, reflects the importance the company places on strengthening links between the business and academic communities. By supporting the team, Coral Cyprus contributes to creating opportunities for young people to develop their knowledge and skills in real-world conditions, experiment with modern technologies and gain valuable experience that can support their future professional careers.

“FRTUCY’s journey and this year’s international achievement demonstrate what young people can accomplish when they combine a willingness to learn, strong technical knowledge, perseverance and the right opportunities to turn their ideas into reality,” noted Michalis Zoumides, Marketing Manager at Coral Cyprus.

“For Coral Cyprus, our collaboration with the University of Cyprus and the Formula Racing Team has real value, as it enables us to actively support innovation, technological advancement and the development of the next generation of scientists and professionals,” he continued.

“We warmly congratulate all members of the team on this important achievement and wish them even greater success in the future.”

Coral Cyprus will continue to support initiatives that create meaningful links between education and entrepreneurship, providing young people with opportunities to develop their potential and contribute to Cyprus’ technological and scientific progress.

About Coral Cyprus (Shell licensee)

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies. Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of 42 service stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social wellbeing in Cyprus. For more information, visit: www.coralenergy.com.cy and www.shell.com.cy.