British businesses turned the most confident since March this month, bolstered by a ​rosier view of the economy, according to ‌a survey that echoes other signs of an improving outlook.

Lloyds, a bank, said that its monthly business ​confidence index had risen by 4 points ​in August to +53 per cent, above its average +47 per cent over ⁠the past 12 months.

“Overall, businesses are reporting stronger ​customer demand, greater optimism about the wider economy ​and growing confidence in their own trading outlook, all of which will be helping to support investment and ​growth plans,” Amanda Murphy, chief executive of ​Lloyds Business and Commercial Banking, said.