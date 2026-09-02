British businesses turned the most confident since March this month, bolstered by a ​rosier view of the economy, according to ‌a survey that echoes other signs of an improving outlook.

Lloyds, a bank, said that its monthly business ​confidence index had risen by 4 points ​in August to +53 per cent, above its average +47 per cent over ⁠the past 12 months.

“Overall, businesses are reporting stronger ​customer demand, greater optimism about the wider economy ​and growing confidence in their own trading outlook, all of which will be helping to support investment and ​growth plans,” Amanda Murphy, chief executive of ​Lloyds Business and Commercial Banking, said.

  • Optimism about the wider economy ‌rose ⁠7 points to +49 per cent, well above its 12-month average of +37 per cent
  • Businesses’ own trading outlook rose 2 points to +58 per cent, slightly above its 12-month average of +56 per cent
  • The percentage of firms ​planning to raise ​prices ⁠in the next 12 months fell to its lowest since 2022, dropping ​3 percentage points to 51 per cent
  • S&P Global ​data last ⁠week showed the fastest growth for British businesses in six months, adding to other positive signs
  • Lloyds data ⁠was ​based on an Ipsos ​survey of 1,200 British companies with annual sales of at least £250,000 ($340,000)