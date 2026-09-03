Where do you live?

I live in Tala, near Paphos, Cyprus, and I live on my own.

What did you have for breakfast?

A fruit and vegetable smoothie and an omelette.

Describe your perfect day

Starting with my morning routine: gratitude, meditation and affirmations. followed by a walk and strength training. Enjoying healthy food, swimming in the sea, doing work I love by coaching speakers or singing at an elegant event, and sharing lots of laughter with great people.

Best book you’ve ever read?

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R Covey. I’m passionate about personal growth, and this book offers timeless wisdom on becoming the best version of yourself.

Best childhood memory?

Ski holidays in Tirol, Austria with family friends, singing together in the mountain huts, and simply having fun.

What is always in your fridge?

Eggs, butter, lemons, apples and feta cheese.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Mostly popmusik and EDM (electronic dance music)

What’s your spirit animal?

The dolphin. Intelligent, playful, energetic, and always enjoying life – that feels very much like me.

What are you most proud of?

That I turned my passion into my profession and get to do what I truly love every day.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Scenes where music creates unforgettable emotions. For example, the iconic scenes in Top Gun with Take My Breath Away. Music has the power to make moments unforgettable.

If you could spend an evening with anyone, alive or dead, who would it be?

Marilyn Monroe. I‘d love to hear the real story behind her life, ask about her beauty secrets, and find out what really happened to her.

If you could time travel, when and where would you go?

The 1930s. I‘d love to experience the glamorous parties, elegant fashion, and sophisticated atmosphere.

What is your greatest fear?

I wouldn‘t say I have a big fear. Maybe coming face to face with a dangerous wild animal and not knowing how to react.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Follow your passion. Trust your talent, be courageous

What‘s one thing that would stop you dating someone?

Someone who is manipulative, narcissistic, or puts other people down. Kindness and emotional maturity are essential for me.

Danja is a professional singer performing at elegant events (corporate and private celebrations). As a Voice & Presence Mentor, she helps speakers, leaders, and experts find their authentic voice, build confidence, and move their audience with every talk and presentation. Follow her on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook