Epic One is the smart choice for your communication and entertainment. An all-in-one plan that covers all of your needs, inside and outside of home, for just €39,99/month. Fibre internet 5Gbps for your home with a Wi-Fi Booster, a 5G Unlimited mobile plan, a TV subscription package, as well as the option to get a new device on instalments. All for just €39,99/month. And now, with every new Epic One connection, Epic gives you a free tablet!

Incredibly fast 5Gbps speeds by Epic Fibre give you the freedom to enjoy internet at home without limits or delays, easily handling simultaneous streaming, gaming, education and working from home. Epic One also includes a Wi-Fi Booster for strong Wi-Fi in every corner of the house. With the 5G Unlimited mobile plan, you get unlimited data, calls and SMS, enjoying seamless communication on Epic’s powerful and reliable mobile network. Completing the experience is TV by Epic, for rich TV entertainment. And if you need a new device, Epic One gives you the option to get it on instalments. Finally, for a limited time, Epic also gives a free tablet to all new Epic One subscribers.

Why wait? Connect with Epic One and meet your every communication need without compromising on speed or network quality.

Connect now at any Epic store, selected partner stores or by calling 159.

Terms and conditions at epic.com.cy