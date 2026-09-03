EU finances, enlargement, migration, developments in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the Cyprus problem will be on the agenda when President Nikos Christodoulides meets European Council President Antonio Costa on Friday.

Multiannual Financial Framework

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said particular emphasis would be placed on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), which will determine the EU budget for the 2028-2034 period.

“During the Cyprus [EU Council] presidency, substantial progress was made and the groundwork was laid for the final phase of political negotiations, with the aim of reaching an agreement by the end of 2026,” he said.

Letymbiotis called for an “ambitious and fair” European budget that would address security and competitiveness while recognising the particular challenges faced by small island states and providing “substantial support” for development and social cohesion.

Cyprus problem

Letymbiotis said Costa would also be briefed on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem, including ongoing efforts to resume negotiations, the recent visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the role of the EU’s new special representative for Cyprus, Raffaele Fitto.

“Our position is clear. The process is conducted under the auspices of the United Nations, and the European Union can act as a supporter and catalyst, making use of its political weight and the means and incentives at its disposal,” he said.

Referring to Turkey, Letymbiotis said further progress in EU-Turkey relations could provide incentives for Ankara to make a “substantial contribution” towards the resumption of negotiations and efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem within the framework of UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Republic of Cyprus is a member state of the European Union and a reunified Cyprus will continue to be a member state of the Union,” he said.

“The solution, therefore, must ensure a functioning European state, fully compatible with the European acquis and the principles and values of the Union.”

“Tomorrow’s meeting is another opportunity for meaningful dialogue on the major issues facing Europe and, at the same time, on issues that are of particular importance to our country,” Letymbiotis concluded.