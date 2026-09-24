Britain’s competition watchdog on Wednesday put forward proposals ​to give Google Android and Chrome users greater ‌choice and control over the search services they use, including AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Perplexity.

The tougher rules would ​require Google to show users a choice of ​search providers when they first set up an ⁠Android phone or open Chrome, prompt them once a ​year to pick a default, and allow AI assistants ​that meet its technical and security criteria to appear on those screens.

It would also require search providers to fairly attribute publisher ​content so users can access source material and ​know where results originated.

“The way people search for information online is ‌changing,” ⁠said Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA. “We’ve listened carefully to feedback and are responding quickly to the rise of AI assistants, which people are increasingly using ​as their search ​service, but ⁠aren’t included on Google’s choice screens.”

The proposals are open to consultation until October ​9, with the CMA expected to make ​a final ⁠decision by the end of the year.

In June, the Competition and Markets Authority ordered Google to provide greater transparency ⁠on ​how its search rankings work, as ​part of new rules aimed at boosting competition.