September 24 to 27 brings live music festivals, wine, queer screenings, opera nights and more

Festivals

Already happening at NiMAC, in Nicosia, is the latest edition of Queer Wave 2026, which brings film screenings, discussions, parties and installations to the heart of the city, giving the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community a space.

In Limassol, another festival is also underway, this time bringing together logophiles. The 14th interdisciplinary literature festival SARDAM is on until September 27 and presents open mic nights, performances, discussions with esteemed authors and hands-on workshops.

ETKO in Limassol hosts this year’s BEONIX Festival from September 25 to 27 with a line-up of international DJs and music acts from the electronic music scene and beyond. Immersive stages, experience corners, audio-visual shows and lively music performances are on the agenda.

Continuing the fun in Limassol is the beloved Limassol Wine Festival, which returns for its 64th year. Running from September 26 to October 4, winemakers, artists, musicians and producers of traditional goods will fill the Municipal Garden where an entertainment programme will unfold each night.

Tradition and contemporaneity will shine at another coastal town with the 42nd Ayia Napa International Festival from September 25 to 27, bringing handicrafts, food and concerts to Giorgos Seferis Central Square.

The Larnaca Beer Festival will take place in Zouhouri square

Also happening this weekend is the Larnaca Beer Festival at Zouhouri Square on September 26 and 27, with free entrance, and the Ecstatic Dance Festival at Val’s Place in Gialia, Paphos. From September 27 to October 2, there will be dance parties, DJs, workshops and classes, sound healing and wellness activities.

Music

Among the weekend’s selected music events is Dominic Miller’s performance at the29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. The world-renowned guitarist brings The Vagabond Tour to Cyprus, performing at Axiothea Mansion for the first time. After performing with Sting in more than 2,000 concerts and co-writing songs, Miller is getting ready to showcase his artistry to Nicosia audiences tonight.

Dominic Miller will play in Nicosia

A day later, the finalists of the International Masterclass & Competition for Opera Singers organised by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, will step onto the stage of Pallas Theatre for a closing concert – Opera Night. The winner will be announced at the end of the concert.

Two concerts by the Stavros Lantsias Piano Trio+ will take place this weekend, one at the Rialto Theatre on September 25 and then at Axiothea Mansion on the following evening. Joining Lantsias are Michalis Kalkanis, Michalis Kapilidis and special guest Babis Tyropoulos.

The music of Hans Zimmer and Ludovico Einaudi will travel to Markideio Theatre in Paphos on September 25, and the Strovolos Municipal Theatre on September 26, as The Symphonians present a special repertoire with the works of the two composers.

Then, an anniversary concert paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac will take place at Pissouri Amphitheatre on September 26, celebrating the band’s 60-year legacy. Another music event not to miss this weekend is the annual Moonwalk in Protaras. Along Protaras’ coastal promenade, more than 130 musicians will perform live across 31 stages on September 27. Along a 6km route starting from Ayios Nikolaos chapel to Fig Tree Bay, different bands, ensembles and solo acts will perform simultaneously, inviting visitors to enjoy some free live music and the full moon.

Activities and experiences

Starlit Screens presents a Pizza & Movie night on September 25 at Parekklisia beach in Limassol. A screening of the family-friendly animation Luca will be held on the beach, with popcorn and pizza from Abovo Pizza.

A heartfelt event in Paphos this September 26 raises awareness for Cyprus’ long-stay shelter dogs. The Long Stay Legends Dog Show 2026 at My German Doener in Emba will be a chance to meet these doggos and the people and organisations that take care of them, enjoy a dog show and browse stalls.

The Pano Akourdaleia Artisan Market is on this September 27 from 10am to 2pm with new vendors and familiar faces. Stalls will be set up at the Community Garden on Strouthon Street featuring unique items, treats and food.

Those who enjoy a game of ping pong might enjoy the Pingy Pongo for Peace event at the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia on September 27. Organised by Pingy Pongo together with Hade, the event invites players to an amateur, friendly tournament and offers an opportunity to practice the languages of the island. The event is free and runs from 3pm to 7pm, offering the perfect end to a busy weekend.

Queer Wave 2026

7th festival edition with screenings, performances and special events. Until September 27. NiMAC, Nicosia. www.queerwave.com

14th interdisciplinary literature festival SARDAM

Literary festival with performances, talks, workshops and more. Until September 27. Throughout Limassol. www.sardamfestival.com

BEONIX Festival

International DJs, bands, duos and performers from the electronic music scene perform live. September 25-27. ETKO, Limassol. www.beonix.art

Limassol Wine Festival

Historic wine festival. September 26-October 4. Municipal Garden Theatre Marios Tokas, Limassol. www.limassol.org.cy/el/wine-festival

42nd Ayia Napa International Festival

Tradition, heritage and live music. Concerts by Josephine, Kostas Makedonas and Locomondo. September 25-27. Giorgos Seferis Central Square, Ayia Napa. Free admission. 7.30pm

Larnaca Beer Festival

Annual beer festival. September 26-27. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 3pm-12am. Free entrance

Ecstatic Dance Festival

Festival with dance parties, sound healing and community workshops. September 27-October 2. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. www.ecstaticdancefestival.org

Dominic Miller – The Vagabond Tour

World-renowned guitarist makes his debut at the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. September 24. Michalis Pieris Cultural Centre (Axiothea Mansion), Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 22-894531. [email protected]

Opera Evening

Concert with the finalists of the International Masterclass & Competition for Opera Singers. September 25. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy

Stavros Lantsias Piano Trio+

Concerts by Stavros Lantsias, Michalis Kalkanis, Michalis Kapilidis and special guest Babis Tyropoulos. September 25. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. September 26. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-894531. [email protected], www.rialto.com.cy

Zimmer VS Einaudi

Concert by The Symphonians bringing the music of Hans Zimmer and Ludovico Einaudi. September 25. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. September 26. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. September 28. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Fleetwood Mac Experience: 60th Anniversary Tribute Tour

Concert celebrating Fleetwood Mac’s 60-year musical legacy. September 26. Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol district. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Moonwalk

Over 130 musicians perform on 31 stages in Protaras. September 27. Protaras coastal promenade: Agios Nikolaos chapel to Fig Tree Bay. www.moonwalk.com.cy

Long Stay Legends Dog Show 2026

Event dedicated to long-stay shelter dogs. Includes a dog show, local shelters, food and a market. September 26. My German Doener, Emba, Paphos. 11am-5pm. www.airs-foundation.com

Pano Akourdaleia Artisan Market

Monthly market with local artists and bakers. September 27. Community Garden, Strouthon Street, Pano Akourdaleia. 10am-2pm

Pingy Pongo for Peace

Amateur friendly ping pong tournament. September 27. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 3pm-7pm. Free admission

Pizza & Movie

Seaside film screening of family-friendly animation ‘Luca’, popcorn and pizza by Abovo Pizza. September 25. Starlit Screens, Parekklisia beach, Limassol. 7.30pm and 9.45pm. €30 includes screening, popcorn and pizza. www.instagram.com/starlit.screens