Eurobank will issue more than 6.55 million new ordinary voting shares following the exercise of stock options by 231 members of its management and staff, with the new shares set to be admitted to trading on Euronext Athens.

In an announcement, the bank said that the stock options were exercised between July 23 and August 3 by all 231 beneficiaries who participated in the relevant tranches of its eighth stock option plan.

The options relate to the second, third, fourth and fifth series of the plan, which was originally established in 2020 and subsequently continued by Eurobank following the absorption of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings in December 2025.

The scheme is intended to attract and retain management and staff while linking part of their remuneration to the bank’s long-term performance through an ownership interest in Eurobank.

Across the four series, a total of 6,555,561 options were exercised, with each option corresponding to one new share.

The shares will have a nominal value of €0.22 each, while the exercise price paid by the beneficiaries was €0.23 per share.

The total amount paid in cash for the new shares was €1,507,779.03, the bank stated.

Eurobank’s board approved the corresponding increase in share capital on August 28, 2026, raising it by €1,442,223.42 through the issue of the 6,555,561 new shares.

The difference between the €0.23 exercise price and the €0.22 nominal value will be transferred to the bank’s share premium account.

The amendment to the bank’s articles of association reflecting the capital increase was registered on September 1, 2026 with Greece’s General Commercial Register, under registration code 6156902.

The registration was made by the Directorate of Companies’ Department D for Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies and Public Enterprises and Organisations of the Ministry of Development.

Following the capital increase, Eurobank’s total share capital stands at €794,193,255.46, divided into 3,609,969,343 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.22 each.

The bank’s board also certified on August 28 that payment for the capital increase had been completed in accordance with Greek company law.

That certification was registered with the General Commercial Register on September 1 under registration code 6157039 by the same ministry department.

The stock option plan covers members of Eurobank’s management and personnel, as well as employees of affiliated companies meeting the relevant legal criteria.

The plan is designed to align employees’ interests with those of the bank and its wider group by giving participants a direct financial interest in the future performance of Eurobank.

The options had been granted through board decisions taken by Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings between June 2021 and June 2025, followed by a further decision by Eurobank’s board on June 26, 2026.

For 2026, the second series provided for 2,490,428 exercisable rights, the third for 2,454,726, the fourth for 828,634 and the fifth for 781,773.

Eurobank will now take the necessary steps for the 6,555,561 new shares to begin trading on Euronext Athens.

The shares will also be entered in the records of Euronext Securities Athens and credited to the accounts and portfolios of the beneficiaries through Greece’s Dematerialised Securities System.

Eurobank said it will inform investors separately of the exact date on which the new shares will be admitted to trading.