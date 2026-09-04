Think September is only about back to school routines and the end of summer? Paphos’ packed cultural agenda has arrived to bust any stereotypes that September is a dull month, when in fact, it is a delicious time to enjoy the island without the big crowds and the scorching temperatures.

And for those on the west coast? Paphos Municipality presents a month of operas, cinema nights, theatre, concerts, exhibitions and sporting activities. In the first two weeks of the month, artists from the island and some of the world’s best music and dance stages are travelling to perform in Paphos.

First and foremost is the Pafos Aphrodite Festival 2026 on September 4 and 5, which will bring Gaetano Donizetti’s opera L’Elisir D’Amore to Paphos’ Medieval Castle Square. The Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia will meet with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra on stage, along with distinguished artists from Armenia and abroad to present two magical evenings of excellence.

Then, on September 8, the film Cast Away will be screened at the Attikon Open-Air Theatre as the Cyprus Film Archive collaborates with Paphos Municipality to offer a free cinema night.

Cast Away

On the following evening, a performance blends cinema and music, presenting popular soundtracks and melodies from films in new arrangements. The Cinema in Concert event will be held at Attikon Open-Air Theatre at 8pm as the Orchestra Lumiere takes the stage. Plus, the concert has free entrance as it is part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme 2026.

One more night of music is set for September 10 as popular Greek singer Giannis Kotsiras continues its summer tour and holds a concert at the Medieval Castle Square at 8.30pm.

And that is not even half of the events happening in Paphos this month. In the second half of September, get ready for more concerts by beloved Greek musicians, outdoor film screenings, photography exhibitions, theatre performances, Cuban nights and stand-up comedy!

24th Pafos Aphrodite Festival

The Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra present Gaetano Donizetti’s 1832 opera L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love). September 4-5. Medieval Castle, Paphos. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.cy and all ACS Courier outlets

Cast Away

Free screening of the film. September 8. Attikon Open-Air Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. Free admission

Cinema in Concert

Concert series bring beloved melodies from the world of cinema. Performed by Orchestra Lumiere. Part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme. September 9. Attikon Open-Air Theatre, Paphos. September 11. Central square, Melini village. October 2. Village square, Simou village. October 3. Community Council Square, Panagia village. 8pm. Free admission

Giannis Kotsiras-30 Years

Anniversary concert by popular Greek musician. September 10. Medieval Castle Square, Paphos. www.ticketmaster.cy