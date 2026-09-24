A 25-year-old man has been banned from sports venues until the completion of his trial over alleged violence during a football match at GSP Stadium earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

Nicosia district court issued the exclusion order on September 8, after the case was registered for trial.

The man faces charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duties, throwing dangerous objects during a match and assault during a match.

The charges relate to the Apoel-AEL match at GSP Stadium on September 6.

The court released the defendant under conditions aimed at ensuring his appearance at the next hearing.