Five more people have been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot in Cyprus, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to eight, police said on Saturday.

The five, aged 21, 25, 28 and two aged 22, were arrested during a coordinated police operation in the Paphos district on Friday.

According to police, evidence against the five emerged following the assessment of information and other material gathered during the investigation, and arrest warrants were subsequently issued.

Police intercepted a vehicle carrying the five suspects during Friday’s operation. A search of the vehicle uncovered a pistol, two knives, gloves, masks and three mobile phones, all of which were seized.

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Officers also searched the suspects’ accommodation in Paphos, where they seized another eight mobile phones, $1,400 in cash, documents, notes and other evidence.

The five were taken into custody and are expected to appear before court on Saturday for a remand hearing.

The investigation began after Cypriot police received information through Europol from Danish authorities concerning alleged plans to carry out killings in Cyprus in exchange for payment.

Three people, aged 33, 34 and 35, were previously arrested during police operations in the Larnaca and Famagusta districts and were remanded in custody for eight days.

The case concerns suspected conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal organisation.

A special investigative team from police headquarters is continuing investigations in cooperation with Europol and law enforcement authorities in other countries.