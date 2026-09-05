Traditional Cyprus summer dessert

Mediterranean Semolina Halva

Semolina halva is one of the most comforting and traditional desserts found across Cyprus and the wider Mediterranean region. Simple in ingredients yet rich in flavour, this dish reflects the beauty of traditional cooking – where pantry staples are transformed into something deeply satisfying and nourishing.



This version of halva, made with semolina, is especially popular because of its soft, slightly grainy texture and warm aromatic notes. The process of gently toasting the semolina in oil is key, as it develops a nutty flavour and golden colour that defines the dish.



Once combined with a fragrant syrup infused with cinnamon and optional citrus or rosewater, the mixture thickens into a beautifully smooth yet structured dessert. If you like raisins you can also add them for extra flavour and texture.



Beyond its flavour, semolina halva carries deep cultural significance. In Cyprus and Greece, it is often prepared during fasting periods or shared as a comforting homemade dessert.

Its ingredients – semolina, oil, sugar and water – are always accessible, making it both practical and meaningful. From a nutritional perspective, halva is an energy-dense dessert, but it can still be enjoyed mindfully.



The addition of almonds provides healthy fats and texture, while cinnamon enhances sweetness naturally. This makes it a satisfying treat when enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Ingredients

1 cup olive oil or sunflower oil

3 cups semolina

1 cup almonds (optional)

2 cups sugar

4-6 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

2-3 cloves (optional)

30g raisins (optional)

1-2 tbsp rosewater or orange peel (optional)

Prepare the syrup by boiling water, sugar, cinnamon and cloves for 7-10 minutes.

Set aside.

In a separate pot, heat oil and toast the semolina over medium heat, stirring continuously until golden brown. Add almonds if using and continue stirring.

Carefully pour in the hot syrup while stirring constantly.

Mix until thickened and fully absorbed. Transfer into a mould, allow to cool, then slice and serve.

Created by Clinical Dietitian specialised in oncology patients Vasilia Kouppanou, UK graduate. [email protected], urnutrisource.com