Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd has announced that its board of directors will convene later this month to examine the un-audited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2026.

The board meeting is scheduled to take place on September 24, 2026, at 10.30 am at the company’s head office in Nicosia.

The scheduled board review follows a profit warning issued by the company in August 2026 regarding the first six months of the year.

During that announcement, Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd cautioned shareholders and the wider market that overall financial results for the first half of 2026 were expected to decline compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The anticipated drop in overall earnings was primarily caused by lower returns generated from the firm’s investment portfolio.

Despite the pressure on total earnings, operating profits were expected to show an increase over the six-month period, which helped to partially cushion the impact of the investment losses.

The operational improvement achieved during the first half of the year was mainly driven by a marked reduction in payable claims.

The group’s underlying financial performance was further supported by an overall rise in net insurance income over the same period.

The upcoming meeting will allow the board to formally evaluate these operational gains against the investment downturn when assessing the un-audited consolidated accounts.