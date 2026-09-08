September in Cyprus is still very much summer. Coastal daytime temperatures typically reach around 29–32°C, Nicosia is hotter, and — perhaps most importantly for anyone planning a beach holiday — the sea is around 28–29°C and close to its warmest point of the year.

The other big advantage comes after the European school holidays. Cyprus remains busy in September, particularly in the main resorts, but the family-heavy August peak eases, accommodation prices generally soften and beaches become easier to enjoy.

For couples, adults travelling without children and anyone able to choose dates freely, September can therefore offer one of the best combinations of summer weather and value of the entire year.

Cyprus weather in September: the numbers

There is no particularly useful single answer to the question “what is the Cyprus weather in September?” Conditions differ significantly between the coast, the central plain and the mountains.

Long-term figures from the Cyprus Department of Meteorology show the difference clearly. Paphos is generally the coolest of the main coastal destinations, while Larnaca and the southeast are warmer. Inland Nicosia regularly reaches the mid-30s, while the higher parts of the Troodos mountains can be around 8–10°C cooler during the day.

Area Average daytime high Average overnight low Sea temperatures * Typical sunshine September rainfall Typical humidity Paphos 29°C 19°C 27–28°C 10–11 hrs 3–4mm 60–70% coast Limassol 30–31°C 20–21°C 28°C 10–11 hrs 1–3mm 55–65% coast Larnaca 31°C 20°C 28–29°C 10–11 hrs 4mm 55–65% coast Ayia Napa / southeast 31–32°C 20–22°C 28–29°C 10–11 hrs 2–4mm 55–65% coast Nicosia 33–34°C 19°C — 10–11 hrs around 10mm Lower by day Troodos / Prodromos 24–25°C 15°C — 9–10 hrs around 10mm Variable

*Sea temperatures vary by coast, conditions and year.

These figures are climate averages rather than forecasts. Individual Septembers can be considerably hotter, and temperatures above 35°C are certainly possible, particularly inland.

The Cyprus Department of Meteorology’s long-term September normals put Paphos Airport at about 29°C by day, Larnaca Airport at 30.9°C, Athalassa in Nicosia at 33.5°C and mountain Prodromos at just 24.6°C.

Rain remains unusual on the coast. Long-term September rainfall normals are only a few millimetres at the main coastal stations, although isolated thunderstorms can occasionally produce a large amount of rain in a very short period.

Early September vs late September

September is not one uniform weather period.

Early September feels much more like August than autumn. During the first half of the month, coastal temperatures commonly remain around 30–32°C, with hotter conditions inland. Nights are warm and air conditioning is still useful.

By the final week, daytime temperatures on the coast are more often around 28–30°C and evenings become a little more comfortable. Nicosia remains considerably warmer during the day, while evenings in Troodos can already feel cool.

The difference is noticeable, but not dramatic enough to turn late September into an autumn holiday. For most visitors, it remains beach weather from morning until evening.

Sea temperature in September: close to the warmest of the year

This may be the best reason to choose Cyprus in September.

The sea around Cyprus is typically around 28°C in September and can reach 29°C, making it as warm as — and at times warmer than — during the traditional July-August peak.

The reason is simple. The Mediterranean warms much more slowly than the land. It absorbs heat throughout the summer and then releases it gradually, so sea temperature peaks later than air temperature.

The Cyprus Department of Meteorology’s marine forecasts in early September 2026, for example, were reporting a sea-surface temperature of 29°C around the island.

For comparison, UK coastal waters at their warmest are generally nowhere close to this level. A September swim in Cyprus is therefore less like taking a dip in the sea and more like entering a comfortably heated outdoor pool.

The water also stays warm well into the evening.

For swimmers, snorkellers and families who spend most of their holiday in the water, September can actually be preferable to June: the air temperature is similar or hotter, but the sea has had the entire summer to warm up.

See our guide to the best beaches in Cyprus for ideas on where to swim.

What to pack for Cyprus in September

Pack for summer, not autumn.

Shorts, T-shirts, dresses, sandals and swimwear will cover most daytime situations. Sunglasses, a hat and strong sun protection remain essential: September sunshine in Cyprus is still powerful enough to burn exposed skin quickly.

A light shirt, cardigan or thin jacket can be useful during the final part of the month, particularly for evenings near the coast.

You will need something warmer if you are travelling into the Troodos mountains, where temperatures are materially lower than at sea level. Walking shoes are also worthwhile if you plan to explore the mountain trails or archaeological sites.

There is little reason to pack specifically for wet weather on a normal September beach holiday. Rainfall on the coast is generally very low. That starts to change as Cyprus moves further into October and especially November.

Crowds and prices in September

This is where September becomes particularly attractive for travellers who are not tied to school holidays.

The beginning of the month can still look and feel like peak season. Hotels are busy, flights remain in demand and resorts such as Ayia Napa and Protaras are operating at full summer pace.

As schools reopen across Britain and continental Europe, however, the mix of visitors changes. There are fewer school-age families and more couples and adult travellers.

Do not mistake this for the end of the tourist season: September remains one of Cyprus’s major tourism months. But the intense pressure associated with the August holiday period begins to ease.

Prices can change too.

There is no fixed “September discount”, because airfares and hotel prices depend heavily on demand and booking date. Recent market data nevertheless illustrates the difference. Expedia’s Cyprus hotel price data for 2026 showed average base rates of about $184 in August against $169 in September, a fall of roughly 8 per cent.

The difference can be much larger for holiday villas. Data covering 256 Cyprus villas in 2026 put the median August rate at €552 per night, compared with €409 in September — around 26 per cent lower.

Those figures should be treated as examples rather than guaranteed savings, but the direction is clear.

If you are not restricted by school holidays, travelling after the first week of September can be materially cheaper and less crowded while giving you near-identical summer weather.

For many couples, that is September’s strongest argument.

What’s open in Cyprus in September?

Essentially everything.

Hotels, restaurants, beach bars, organised beaches, water sports, diving centres, boat trips, car hire businesses and the main tourist attractions are all operating normally.

Resorts are not winding down. September remains part of the main Cyprus tourist season, so there is little need to worry about arriving to find seasonal businesses closed.

That makes September particularly easy compared with late autumn, when some businesses in heavily seasonal resorts begin reducing hours or closing for winter.

For the broader picture, see our guide to the best time to visit Cyprus.

Best things to do in Cyprus in September

Swim and spend time at the beach

September is arguably the best swimming month of the year. The sea has accumulated an entire summer’s heat, while beaches become somewhat easier to navigate once the school-holiday peak passes.

Take a boat trip or go snorkelling

Warm water and predominantly settled summer conditions make September excellent for snorkelling, diving, boat trips and other water activities. Trips from Ayia Napa, Protaras, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos remain fully operational.

Visit the wine villages

September coincides with the grape harvest and is an excellent time to explore Cyprus’s wine-producing areas.

Harvest dates depend on grape variety, altitude and the conditions in a particular year, so there is no single island-wide harvest week. But September is an important period in the winemaking calendar, particularly in the higher vineyards.

Our guide to Cyprus wineries explains the main wine regions and indigenous grape varieties.

Eat outside in the evening

September evenings remain reliably warm along the coast. Outdoor restaurants and bars are still operating as they would in high summer, but later in the month the temperature can be considerably more pleasant than during the hottest August nights.

Head for Troodos

September is still hot for serious walking at low altitude. Starting a long exposed hike at midday is not a good idea simply because the calendar says summer is ending.

Troodos is the exception.

With typical daytime temperatures around the mid-20s at Prodromos rather than the low-to-mid 30s in Nicosia, the mountains offer a noticeably cooler alternative.

Is September a good time to visit Cyprus?

Yes — particularly if you want a beach holiday and do not have to travel during school holidays.

September suits couples particularly well, along with solo travellers, groups of adults and parents of pre-school children. You retain virtually all the advantages of summer — hot days, very warm sea, long hours of sunshine and a fully operating tourism industry — while avoiding some of August’s pressure.

It is less suitable if your main objective is hiking, archaeological sightseeing or exploring cities on foot in comfortably cool weather. September can still be very hot, especially in Nicosia and during the middle of the day.

For that type of holiday, October or later in autumn may be preferable.

If the beach is the priority, however, September is difficult to beat.

Cyprus in September compared with August and October

August September October Coastal daytime temperature Around 31–33°C Around 29–32°C Around 26–29°C Sea temperature Around 28°C Around 28–29°C Around 26–27°C Rain Very rare Very low Increasing Crowds Peak Very busy, easing after school holidays Busy but calmer Prices Generally highest Usually lower after peak school dates Generally lower Resorts Fully open Fully open Largely open Best for Guaranteed heat, families Beach holidays, couples, warm sea Beach + sightseeing Hiking Often too hot Still hot at low altitude Much better

September sits between the two months in temperature, but not neatly in the middle.

In the first half of September it behaves much more like August. By the end of the month it begins moving towards October.

The sea is the exception: it remains exceptionally warm throughout the month.

See our Cyprus in October guide for what changes as autumn begins.

Frequently asked questions

Is Cyprus still hot in September?

Yes. September is still summer in Cyprus. Average daytime highs are around 29°C in Paphos, 31°C in Larnaca and above 33°C around Nicosia. Temperatures can exceed these averages considerably during hot spells.

Is the sea warm in Cyprus in September?

Very. Sea temperatures are typically around 28°C and can reach 29°C. September is around the annual peak for sea temperature because the Mediterranean retains the heat accumulated throughout summer.

Is September a good time to visit Cyprus?

For a beach holiday, it is one of the best months. You get warm weather, exceptionally warm sea temperatures, very little rain and a fully operating tourism industry, with the added possibility of lower prices once the school-holiday peak ends.

Does it rain in Cyprus in September?

Not often, particularly on the coast. September rainfall normals at the main coastal stations amount to only a few millimetres. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, however, and mountain and inland conditions can differ from the coast.

Is Cyprus busy in September?

Yes. September remains an important tourism month and popular resorts can still be busy. What changes after the school holidays is the visitor mix: there tend to be fewer families with school-age children, and some beaches, hotels and attractions feel less congested than in August.

Is Cyprus cheaper in September?

It can be. Accommodation prices generally begin to ease after the peak summer period, although the saving depends on dates and demand. Current pricing datasets show anything from a modest single-digit reduction in average hotel rates to reductions of more than 20 per cent in some villa and individual hotel markets compared with August.

What is the weather like in Cyprus at the end of September?

Still warm and predominantly sunny. Coastal daytime temperatures are commonly in the high 20s, the sea remains extremely warm and evenings become more comfortable. There is a slightly greater chance of unsettled weather than at the beginning of the month, but late September should still be regarded as summer rather than autumn.

For more help planning a trip, see the Cyprus travel guide and our guide to the best time to visit Cyprus.