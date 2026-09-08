Airline capacity holds firm as Cyprus tourism bounces back

Cyprus tourism arrivals recovered strongly during the peak summer season, narrowing the gap with last year’s record performance after severe disruption in March and April, according to a Eurobank Research analysis published on Tuesday.

Tourist arrivals in July were just 1.1 per cent below July 2025, improving from a 1.7 per cent decline in June and marking a substantial recovery from falls of 30.7 per cent in March and 27.6 per cent in April.

The improvement followed a difficult start to 2026, when renewed instability in the Middle East and turbulence in air transport sharply affected travel sentiment and visitor flows.

Despite the recovery, arrivals during January to July remained 8.0 per cent below the corresponding period of 2025, representing about 193,000 fewer visitors.

Israel provided the strongest support among the main markets, with arrivals rising by 8.6 per cent and contributing an additional 25,000 visitors.

The United Kingdom, Cyprus’ largest source market, moved in the opposite direction, with arrivals falling by 11.1 per cent and accounting for around 90,000 of the overall decline.

Poland remained broadly stable, while Germany, Greece and the Scandinavian markets recorded more moderate reductions.

Eurobank Research said the figures suggested that Cyprus had experienced a demand shock rather than a structural loss of tourism connectivity.

Airport passenger traffic fell by 3.7 per cent during the first seven months of the year, but the number of commercial flights declined by only 0.9 per cent, indicating that airlines largely maintained routes and frequencies.

The weaker passenger numbers therefore appeared to have reflected lower load factors and softer demand rather than airlines withdrawing capacity from Cyprus.

The recovery during the peak season was also important for sectors beyond hotels, supporting aviation, transport, retail and food services and helping limit the wider economic impact of regional instability.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said last week that tourism had shown resilience despite the disruption, with first-half arrivals remaining slightly above the corresponding period of 2024, which had previously been the sector’s record year.

“From May onwards, the picture has been steadily improving and the gap from the 2025 record has been narrowing significantly,” Letymbiotis said.

He said June had been particularly encouraging, with 489,965 arrivals, just 1.7 per cent below June 2025, while tourism revenue reached €423.1 million, 0.2 per cent higher than a year earlier.

“The gap from the 2025 record is narrowing month by month, while performance remains higher than in 2024, which until then had been a year of historic record,” Letymbiotis said.

He attributed the performance partly to the quality of Cyprus’ tourism offering, greater value generated per visit and the sector’s wider economic contribution, as well as cooperation between the state and private sector.

The hotel industry has nevertheless faced a difficult year, with Cyprus Hotel Association director-general Christos Angelides saying the sector was hoping to limit its losses for 2026 to around 10 per cent.

“After the major difficulties experienced in March, April and May, with losses of around 30 per cent for the period and cancellations for the rest of the season, it appears that the efforts made by the private sector, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and all the parties involved, such as ACTTA, Hermes and their members, have borne fruit,” Angelides said.

“We recovered a significant amount of the lost ground in June,” he stated, adding that July and August had performed at satisfactory levels despite the cancellations earlier in the season.

“July and August were very satisfactory,” Angelides continued.

He also pointed out that September hotel occupancy was running at around 75 to 80 per cent, with hopes of similar performance in October.

Eurostat data has highlighted the scale of the disruption, however, showing that Cyprus recorded the steepest decline in tourist accommodation overnight stays in the EU during the first half of 2026, with nights falling 7.7 per cent year-on-year.

Cyprus remained highly dependent on international visitors, with non-residents accounting for 92.6 per cent of all overnight stays, the second-highest proportion in the EU after Malta’s 95.2 per cent.

The longer-term outlook nevertheless remains relatively positive, with Eurobank Research estimating that arrivals could reach around 4.32 million in 2026 if August to December remain about 1 per cent below 2025 levels.

That would represent a 4.7 per cent decline from the 2025 record of 4.53 million arrivals, but would still leave 2026 arrivals 6.9 per cent above 2024.

Under a more cautious scenario, with arrivals in the remaining months falling by 3.3 per cent, total arrivals would reach about 4.27 million, 5.8 per cent below 2025 but 5.7 per cent above 2024.

Both scenarios therefore point towards a normalisation from an exceptional peak rather than a structural deterioration in demand.

The experience of recent years also underlines the importance of market diversification, with a late-August report by TOURISE and Oxford Economics identifying Cyprus as an example of how alternative source markets can help absorb major shocks.

Russia accounted for more than 27 per cent of Cyprus arrivals before 2022, but its share had fallen to just 1 per cent by 2025 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed.

Cyprus responded by expanding into European markets, with Poland’s share of arrivals rising from 2 per cent before the crisis to 9 per cent in 2025, alongside stronger penetration of Central European and Nordic markets.

Eurobank Research said the uneven performance of source markets in 2026 reinforced the importance of expanding access to continental Europe and strengthening shoulder-season demand, while the near-term outlook remained dependent on regional stability, travel guidance and visitor confidence.