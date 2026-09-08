Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Ltd announced on Tuesday that its board of directors will convene on September 23, 2026, to review the group’s financial report for the first half of 2026.

The upcoming session follows a challenging operational stretch for the listed hospitality group, which had previously warned investors that its first-half earnings would fall below the figures recorded in 2025.

Company executives attributed the weaker performance to reduced occupancy levels across its properties, directly linking the downturn to geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East and its wider strain on domestic tourism sentiment.

“The results for the first half of 2026 are expected to be lower compared to those for the same period last year, due to lower occupancy rates at the group’s hotel units as a result of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their impact on the tourism sector of Cyprus,” corporate management stated in an earlier market update regarding the first-half outlook.

The lower earnings expectations contrast with the firm’s stronger performance throughout 2025, a period marked by elevated occupancy rates and higher revenue per room across its portfolio.

Despite the headwinds, shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on June 24, 2026, approved a dividend distribution of €0.04 per share, adhering strictly to the board’s original proposal.

The dividend payout represented 11.76 per cent of the share’s nominal value, reflecting the company’s determination to deliver shareholder returns even amidst sector-wide instability.

To facilitate the profit distribution, the record date was fixed for July 6, 2026, incorporating all market transactions concluded by the end of the trading session on July 2, 2026.

Trading in the company’s equities proceeded on a cum-dividend basis until July 2, 2026, before transitioning to ex-dividend trading on July 3, 2026.

The distribution mechanism also accommodated off-floor transactions that were formally executed and recorded within the Dematerialised Securities System by the established record date.

The company confirmed in mid-July that the approved funds had been dispatched and successfully settled with eligible beneficiaries.