This September concert is one not to be missed as it brings music to the historical Field Club Nicosia, the oldest tennis court in the city, for the first time. Surrounded by the Venetian Walls, distinguished and internationally acclaimed Cypriot singer-songwriter Vakia Stavrou, who is based in Paris, is expected to offer to the audience a memorable night on September 17.

Joining her for a lyrical evening, is renowned Cypriot pianist Manolis Neofitou, a long-time collaborator of hers. Together, they will deliver an international repertoire with songs from all around the world, in various languages – French, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, Spanish and more.

The repertoire will also feature some of Vakia’s own compositions such as the very well-known song Sozinha, the singer’s Portuguese hit written years ago and now released in Greek with the title Akoma moni.

As such, the Concert by the Walls is supported by the Portuguese embassy and part of the net profits will be donated to a charitable cause. Included in the €20 ticket (now available on Ticketmaster.cy) is a glass of wine. Those attending, are in for a charming night out in the historical city. Simply remember to bring small cushion for extra comfort.

Concert by the Walls

Concert by Vakia Stavrou and pianist Manolis Neophytou. September 17. Field Club Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.ticketmaster.cy