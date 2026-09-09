The board of directors of beverage company Keo plc will convene on September 22, 2026, at 9:30 am to evaluate and approve the company’s un-audited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026.

The upcoming meeting follows the beverage company’s announcement on August 25, 2026, confirming that it had successfully completed the payment of its interim dividend to beneficiary shareholders after overcoming earlier software disruption.

Management had previously disclosed on August 7, 2026, that technical issues with calculation software threatened to delay the distribution timeline.

Shareholders had approved the total €1.69 million dividend during the annual general meeting on July 8, 2026, allocating four cents per fully paid share funded from 2024 profits held within the revenue reserve.

Although management intended to resolve the glitch prior to an initial August 17, 2026 deadline, investors were reassured that payments would be finalised no later than August 25, 2026.

The payout covered investors listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) register on July 20, 2026, including those acquiring shares via off-market transfers by that date, following an ex-dividend trading date of July 17, 2026.

Alongside its dividend distribution, Keo’s proposed €25 million beverage factory in Kato Polemidia cleared its environmental screening on August 27, 2026, bringing the Limassol development closer to construction.

The environmental authority expressed no objection subject to specific conditions, deciding that a full environmental assessment was not required as anticipated effects could be managed.

Construction is expected to take approximately 24 months once remaining permits are secured, employing up to 50 people during the building phase.

The project will occupy 44,000 square metres of a 62,335-square-metre plot in the Archangelos Michail area, with 9,612 square metres designated for green space.

The three-level facility will feature a 9,810-square-metre basement for storage and wine ageing, a 22,840-square-metre ground floor for production, processing, bottling, and packaging, and 992 square metres of first-floor office space.

Once operational, the complex will package juices, filter wines, distil spirits, age Commandaria, and act as a storage and distribution centre with a maximum estimated output of 4,975 tonnes annually.

The site will work alongside Keo’s winery in Mallia, receiving between 1,000 and 2,500 tonnes of wine annually for final processing.

The design incorporates an underground wastewater treatment plant with a daily capacity of 50 cubic metres and a 600kW rooftop photovoltaic system expected to cover 40 per cent of annual electricity needs.