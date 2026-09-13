Kimi Antonelli won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, securing his eighth victory of the season and becoming the first driver to win at the new Madring circuit.

The Mercedes driver crossed the line at the end of the 57-lap race, extending his lead in the drivers’ championship to 81 points over team-mate George Russell.

Antonelli’s race engineer, Bono, described the performance as a “masterpiece” for the second time this weekend, reflecting the young Italian’s dominant display.

Max Verstappen finished second after a tense battle with Lando Norris, during which the Red Bull driver was noted by stewards for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Following a review, officials determined no further investigation was required.

Norris, who started the race from pole position, finished third after losing the lead following a slow pit stop.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth, with Russell completing the top five in fifth place.

Lewis Hamilton was forced to retire from the race after suffering a brake problem, ending his afternoon early.