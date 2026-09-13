Brighton and Hove Albion put five goals past Coventry City on Sunday, securing a 5-0 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena to move into the Premier League’s top five.

Christos Kostoulas opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Coventry’s afternoon worsened further.

Mohammed Yalcouye doubled Brighton’s lead just after the break, and Coventry were reduced to ten men in the 53rd minute when Taiwo Awoniyi was sent off for violent conduct.

Premier League officials confirmed the decision had been checked and upheld by VAR, stating “the referee’s call of red card to Awoniyi for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR”.

Awoniyi will now serve a three match ban.

Pascal Gross converted a penalty in the 70th minute to make it three, registering his 50th Premier League assist in the process.

Lewis Dunk then produced what pundit Lee Hendrie called “one of the goal of the season contenders already”, striking from nearly 30 yards to loop the ball over goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and into the top corner.

Yasin Ayari completed the rout deep into stoppage time, curling a finish into the far corner after being set up by Gross.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was also praised for his performance, described by Hendrie as having “been excellent today”.