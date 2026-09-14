Monday’s weather will begin with clouds occupying the skies across the island, with those clouds then expected to produce isolated rain or even the odd storm in the mountains and in the south of the island.

The skies will then clear as the day goes on, with temperatures set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 33 degrees Celsius on the southeast and east coasts, 32 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 29 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with clouds set to return during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday will be largely clear, though localised cloud cover may produce isolated rain showers or even storms.

Thursday is set to be cloudier still, with storms expected inland and in the mountains, as well as possibly on the west coast, and hailstones possible.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable through Wednesday, before dropping on Thursday.