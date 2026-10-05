'Messages in Metal' exhibition to showcase Leventis Museum, Alpha Bank coin collections

Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and Alpha Bank presented, at a press conference, the exhibition “Messages in Metal. A Timeless Dialogue with Cyprus”. The exhibition will be officially unveiled on Thursday, October 15, 2026 and remain open to the public until January 10, 2027.

For the first time in Cyprus, the exhibition brings together a significant selection from the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection, one of the largest and most important private numismatic collections internationally, comprising more than 11,000 coins. The Alpha Bank exhibits are presented in a unique “dialogue” with coins from the Collection of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, highlighting Cyprus’ long numismatic history and its place in the political, economic and cultural developments of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Through selected coins from different periods and geographical regions, the exhibition highlights the coin not only as a means of transaction, but also as a vehicle of history, narrative and cultural memory. The images, symbols and inscriptions captured on the metal tell stories of power, identity, faith and social values, transforming each coin into a valuable historical record of the society that created it.

Dr Dimitra Tsangari, Curator of the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection and the exhibition, presented the museological approach and content of the exhibition, which features a total of 136 coins: 110 from the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection, 23 from the Collection of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and three from the Collection of the Leventis Gallery. The exhibition is organised into three thematic sections, “Transactions”, “Narrative” and “Symbolism”, which explore the development and use of coinage, the stories and figures depicted on coins, as well as the messages of identity and power they conveyed throughout the centuries.

In his address, Mayor of Nicosia, Charalambos Prountzos, said: “Nicosia, with its centuries-old history as the administrative and cultural centre of Cyprus, bears the traces of the civilisations that shaped it and maintains a living connection with its past. The exhibition ‘Messages in Metal’ offers the public an exceptional opportunity to approach the coin as a vehicle of history and culture. The meeting of the two collections creates a meaningful dialogue between the local and the broader historical context, while highlighting Cyprus’ pivotal position in the cultural and economic exchanges of the Eastern Mediterranean.”

For her part, Director of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, Dr Tzeni Lymperopoulou Savvidou, noted: “Our collaboration with Alpha Bank gives us the opportunity to present part of our Numismatic Collection independently for the first time and to showcase it through a particularly fascinating dialogue with the internationally renowned Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection. Through this meeting, two historical journeys are brought together, offering the public the opportunity to discover the history and cultural identity of Cyprus from a different perspective.”

In turn, CEO of Alpha Bank Cyprus, Miltos Michaelas, highlighted: “At Alpha Bank Cyprus, we want to create value for society and make a meaningful contribution to safeguarding and highlighting its cultural heritage. The ‘Messages in Metal’ exhibition embodies precisely this philosophy, bringing together history and the present, and knowledge and future generations.”

Scientific curation and accompanying publication

The overall coordination of the exhibition has been undertaken by Dr Tzeni Lymperopoulou Savvidou, Director of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, and Dr Dimitra Tsangari, Curator of the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection. The museological study and curation of the exhibition are by Dr Tsangari.

The exhibition is accompanied by the bilingual publication “Messages in Metal. A Timeless Dialogue with Cyprus”, which serves as its scholarly and interpretative companion. Through texts and rich photographic material, the publication presents the history of the exhibits, the development of Cypriot coinage and the role of the two collections in highlighting Cyprus’ cultural heritage. The publication is scientifically curated by Dr Dimitra Tsangari and will be available at the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia Shop.

Parallel events for all ages

As part of the exhibition, a programme of lectures and guided tours will be held, along with educational programmes for families with children and for primary and secondary school students.

Exhibition information