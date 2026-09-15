Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the makers of award-winning Gaza documentary ‘NAZA’ of fuelling antisemitic incitement, as the military said it would examine possible legal action

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an award-winning documentary alleging that mass civilian deaths were routinely built into Israeli targeting decisions in Gaza, accusing its makers of contributing to global antisemitic incitement.

“NAZA”, directed by Israeli journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday after receiving a 25-minute standing ovation at its screening. Israel’s military has since said it is examining possible legal measures concerning the film and those involved in it.

The film takes its title from an Israeli military term for expected “collateral casualties” and is built around anonymous interviews with intelligence officers and soldiers involved in the war.

“It’s shocking. We are fighting global antisemitic incitement and when it comes from within us it is intolerable,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on Telegram. “And now two Israeli directors portraying the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) as war criminals receive applause at the Venice festival.”

Israeli military considers legal action

Netanyahu’s comments followed a statement from the Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir, who said the film constituted an attack on the state of Israel.

“Based on what has been published thus far, this is not a film offering criticism of the IDF, nor is it an attempt to establish the truth. It is based on blood libels, deliberate distortions of reality, and grave, false accusations against IDF soldiers and commanders,” Zamir said.

The military said that Zamir has instructed the Military Advocate General, whose legal powers are confined within the military, “to examine and advance possible legal measures concerning the film and those involved in it.”

Filmmakers defend ‘NAZA’

The filmmakers could not immediately be reached for comment.

“We believe that the denial of a crime is what helps it persist and this is why it is especially important for us that Israelis watch this film, it is our country that is doing these crimes,” Abraham said in his acceptance speech on Saturday.

Gaza war and civilian casualties

Gaza health authorities say more than 73,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in Israel’s military campaign that has left much of Gaza in ruins.

Israel says it has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties as it battles Hamas militants who embed in sites such as hospitals, schools and shelters. Hamas denies using Gaza’s civilians as human shields.