On Tuesday the weather will be mainly cloudy with temperatures rising to around 36 degrees Celisus inland, around 30 degrees on the west coast, around 33 degrees on the rest of the coast and around 27 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially blow variable weak, ranging between 3 to 4 Beaufort, to gradually become southwesterly to northwesterly and increase in strength on the south coast in the afternoon, when they will reach up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with low cloud and sparse fog or mist are expected to form locally later in the day, primarily in the eastern regions.

Temperatures will drop to around 18 degrees Celsius inland, around 21 degrees on the coast and around 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will become mainly northwest to northeast, reaching up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will generally be a little rough.

On Wednesday afternoon, increased cloud cover is expected to bring isolated showers to the mountains and possibly to inland areas.

Isolated rains and storms are expected in the mountains and inland on Thursday, while local rains and isolated storms are expected across the island on Friday.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly on Wednesday, while a drop is expected by Friday.