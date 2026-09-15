Seven people were arrested for various offences including car theft, illegal possession of property, illegal stay in the Republic and drink driving on Monday night.

As part of the operations, the police carried out checks on 460 drivers and 109 passengers and inspected 46 premises, with the latter resulting in four complaints.

During the traffic inspections that were carried out, 304 complaints were filed concerning various traffic violations.

Of the complaints made, 97 concerned exceeding the speed limit. Six vehicles were impounded as part of the checks.

A total of 75 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in six complaints, while one positive result was recorded in a preliminary drug test.