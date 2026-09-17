The anti-corruption authority is reportedly preparing to launch a renewed investigation into the black surveillance van case, examining aspects of the affair not covered by the original criminal inquiry.

Approached by the Cyprus Mail on Thursday, the authority would neither “confirm nor deny” that it was proceeding the reopen the case.

The authority did however state that it would “issue a full public announcement on the matter when appropriate”.

According to a report by Politis, the authority intends to widen its review beyond the allegations involving Deputy Attorney-General Savvas Angelides.

It plans to examine all elements of the case left uninvestigated in 2021, including the conviction in Greece of individuals connected to the affair.

Among them is Tal Dilian, the former Mossad operative who owned the surveillance van, convicted over the interception of communications involving Greek politicians, ministers and MPs.

Before formally proceeding, the authority has decided to seek a legal opinion from an external law firm on the interpretation of article 10 of the legislation governing its powers, Politis reported.

The provision requires the authority to refrain from starting or continuing a parallel inquiry once notified by the Attorney-General George Savvides that police or a criminal investigator is handling a corruption case.

However, the criminal investigation into the black van case concluded around four years ago, prompting legal observers to question whether article 10 can block a new review launched after criminal proceedings have already ended.

Legal circles cited by Politis argue the legislation was designed to prevent concurrent investigations, not bar new inquiries once a criminal case has closed.

The opinion is expected to set a precedent for how the authority handles similar overlaps henceforth.

Supporters of a renewed inquiry point to the case of former Edek president Marinos Sizopoulos, where the authority carried out its own investigation after a criminal inquiry had concluded, uncovering information not previously identified by either police or the legal service.

The prospect of a reopened investigation follows a public dispute earlier this week between Savvides and the authority over whether Angelides had ever fallen within the scope of the case.

The authority insisted in a statement on Tuesday that Angelides had always been within scope of its expanded inquiry.

It pointed to a meeting on July 29 at the legal service’s headquarters, at which it said it made clear the investigation would cover “all aspects” of the case, including any conflict of interest involving him.

According to the authority, Angelides left that meeting once it became apparent the investigation would concern him personally. It argued this made its intentions to examine his role known to the legal service “if not earlier”.

Savvides rejected that account, countering that a letter he sent to the authority on July 16 had set out “the exact, detailed and precise terms of reference” given to investigators, and contained no reference to the legal service’s handling of the case.

He invited the authority to declassify the letter unredacted to support its position.

He added that his own response of July 30 had addressed every point raised, without referencing any investigation into Angelides.

“I wonder how the authority understood that my letter meant or implied that the deputy attorney general was being investigated,” he said.

The underlying case dates to a complaint filed in 2023 alleging links between Angelides, his former law firm and companies in which his brother held shares.

The complaint claims a company associated with the firm provided secretarial services to businesses connected to the Predator surveillance affair in Greece.

It also points to changes in corporate ownership connecting companies linked to Angelides’ brother and Israeli businessman Avraam Shahak Avni.

One company named in the complaint was struck from the Cyprus companies register two days after Angelides issued a public statement in August 2022 rejecting the allegations against him.

The black van affair itself dates to 2019, when police began investigating WiSpear after its then chief executive, Tal Dilian, publicly promoted surveillance equipment fitted inside a converted vehicle.

Criminal proceedings against Dilian and two co-defendants were suspended by Savvides in November 2021.

WiSpear Systems later pleaded guilty to data protection breaches and was fined €76,000.