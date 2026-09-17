A driver had a lucky escape on Wednesday evening after his vehicle caught fire in the Kato Moni area of the Nicosia district, police said on Thursday.

Noticing the fire, the driver managed to leave the vehicle safely without being injured.

The fire department received a call at 6.24pm and sent two fire engines from Lakatamia station. The fire was brought under control at 6.54pm.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage from the fire and heat, while a small area of dry grass and wild vegetation nearby was also affected.

The fire department said it responded to 27 calls for assistance between 6am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

These included 14 fires, 12 cases requiring special services and one false alarm.