The trial of suspended mayor of Paphos Phedonas Phedonos continues on Thursday before the Paphos criminal court, with key prosecution witnesses due to testify.

The hearing, which began in late July, is being held behind closed doors following a court decision accepting a prosecution request.

More than 10 prosecution witnesses have testified so far, most of them police investigators and experts. Three witnesses testified during the previous hearing.

Phaedon faces five charges relating to rape, indecent assault, assault causing actual bodily harm and administering a drug or substance capable of reducing a person’s resistance.

He has pleaded not guilty to all five charges.