Three people were arrested during overnight preventive operations across Cyprus, while traffic checks resulted in 314 reports, including 89 for speeding, police reported on Thursday.

The three arrests involved various offences, including illegal stay in Cyprus and driving under the influence of alcohol.

During the operations, police stopped 597 vehicles and checked 777 people.

Officers also carried out 35 inspections at premises in an effort to tackle unlawful and antisocial behaviour, resulting in three reports.

Traffic checks resulted in 314 violations for various offences, while 13 cases were opened for further investigation. Eight vehicles were also impounded.

Police conducted 115 alcohol tests, which resulted in nine violations.

Six preliminary drug tests were carried out on drivers, with none returning a positive result.